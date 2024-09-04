Mnangagwa Softens Heart On Chiwenga

By Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is paving the way for his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, to assume power, signalling a possible shift in Zanu Pf succession battles.

Mnangagwa’s recent actions suggest a softening stance toward extending his term in office.

This became evident as Chiwenga was left to act on Mnangagwa’s behalf during his two-week absence in China, where he is attending the triennial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Chiwenga is taking centre stage during this period, presiding over two key national events.

Last week, he officiated at the Harare Agricultural Show, and on Wednesday, he led the burial ceremony of Brigadier-General Shadreck Dingani Ndabambi at the National Heroes Acre.

Brig-Gen Ndabambi collapsed at his farm in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura General Hospital last week.

While in China this week, Mnangagwa reiterated that he would not seek an extension of his rule, a stance that contrasts with the desires of certain party loyalists aiming to block Chiwenga from succeeding him.

During the upcoming conference, the Zanu PF Women’s League reportedly plans to pair Chiwenga with its chairperson, Mabel Chinomona.

This strategy stems from the belief that Chiwenga lacks widespread political support within the party beyond the military, which holds no voting power.

If pitted against any established figure within Zanu PF’s structures, Chiwenga might need help to secure the necessary backing to succeed Mnangagwa post-2028.

Chiwenga was once viewed as Mnangagwa’s designated successor, a status rooted in the gentleman’s agreement forged by military leaders who orchestrated the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.

