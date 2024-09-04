Mnangagwa’s Soldier Son Dragged Into Multi-Million-Dollar Extortion Scandal

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Major Sean Mnangagwa of the Zimbabwe National Army, has been named in a shocking series of mining extortion cases that have rocked the Matabeleland region.

A five-men gang of armed extortionists, who allegedly posed as military intelligence and police officers, has implicated Major Sean in a sprawling scheme targeting mining companies.

The suspects, Munyaradzi Charakupa, Victor Jaja, and Tawanda Mangi, appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Evelyn Madzikatire on Tuesday, facing charges of impersonating public officials, attempted extortion, and extortion.

The gang allegedly extorted money from mining companies by falsely claiming to have ties to Sean Mnangagwa, who they said was their boss.

They demanded exorbitant sums, including a $300,000 “protection fee,” threatening to cancel mining applications unless their demands were met.

The scheme unraveled when prominent Bulawayo lawyer Dumisani Dube, who the gang had repeatedly targeted, sought help from Sean Mnangagwa and the Attorney-General’s Office.

In his statement, Dube revealed that Sean disowned the gang and advised him to report the matter to the police.

Despite this, the gang continued their extortion attempts, escalating to threats of violence and extorting a total of $55,300 from Dube.

The court heard how the gang went to great lengths, including falsely identifying themselves as part of Sean’s security team and using official-looking documentation to back their claims.

The suspects were finally apprehended after Dube reported the extortion to the authorities.

The case has sent shockwaves through the country, raising serious questions about the involvement of high-ranking officials in criminal activities.

The suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues, with the court yet to decide on their bail application.

