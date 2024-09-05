Tshabangu Vows to Remove Zanu PF, Dismisses Criticism

By A Correspondent

The self-appointed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, has made a bold commitment to collaborate with progressive forces in a bid to oust Zanu PF from power.

Despite being perceived by many as a Zanu PF protege, Tshabangu is resolute in his mission to challenge the current ruling party.

On Wednesday, Tshabangu took to X (formerly Twitter) to address his critics and reaffirm his commitment. He stated:

“The mere absence of certain individuals at the forefront of the struggle has no effect on the movement.

We are determined to achieve our intended goal of removing Zanu PF from the reins of power.

The struggle is bigger than individuals and that must sink in the minds of naysayers.”

