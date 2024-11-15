Coup Day

By Political Reporter-Today marks eight (8) years since the dramatic military coup that toppled Zimbabwe’s long-serving leader, President Robert Mugabe, in November 2017.

Dubbed the “Operation Restore Legacy,” the coup was a watershed moment in Zimbabwean politics, hailed by some as a path to renewal and decried by others as a thinly veiled power grab.

In the early hours of that fateful day, Zimbabweans woke to an unprecedented broadcast from the state broadcaster ZBC.

Major General Sibusiso Moyo, later known as the coup spokesperson, appeared on television to declare the military’sintervention.

His statement, carefully crafted to project calm and reassurance, framed the takeover as a necessary step to “address the deteriorating political, social, and economic situation” in the country.

“Following the address we made on November 13, 2017, which we believe our main broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and The Herald were directed not to publicize, the situation in our country has moved to another level,” Moyo stated. The message, coupled with images of military vehicles stationed at strategic points in Harare, made it clear: the end of Mugabe’s 37-year reign had begun.

The coup was the culmination of escalating tensions within the ruling Zanu PF party.

At the center was a factional war between the so-called G40 faction, aligned with Mugabe’s wife, Grace, and the Lacoste faction, led by then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Grace Mugabe’s rapid ascent in Zimbabwean politics, coupled with her ambitions to succeed her husband, alienated many within the party and the military.

When Mnangagwa was abruptly dismissed from his vice-presidential post in early November 2017, it became a tipping point.

Under General Constantino Chiwenga’s leadership, the military mobilized to intervene, ostensibly to prevent a “dynastic takeover” and restore stability.

Under mounting pressure from the military, Zanu PF, and a public weary of his rule, Mugabe initially resisted stepping down.

On November 18, tens of thousands of Zimbabweans flooded the streets in unprecedented unity, calling for his resignation.

The 93-year-old leader eventually capitulated on November 21, 2017, submitting his resignation letter to Parliament as impeachment proceedings loomed.

It marked the end of an era for a man who had been both celebrated as a liberation hero and condemned for turning Zimbabwe into a symbol of autocratic misrule.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was inaugurated as Zimbabwe’s president on November 24, 2017, promising a “new dispensation” characterized by economic recovery, democratic reforms, and reconciliation.

For many, the coup initially symbolized hope—a chance to reverse decades of economic mismanagement and authoritarianism.

However, eight years on, critics argue that the promises of the post-Mugabe era remain largely unfulfilled.

Mnangagwa’s administration has been marred by allegations of corruption, human rights abuses, and economic stagnation.

The optimism that greeted his rise has been replaced by growing disillusionment, as many Zimbabweans feel that the new leadership has perpetuated the same systems of patronage and oppression that defined Mugabe’s rule.

The coup not only reshaped Zimbabwe’s political landscape but also set a precedent for military involvement in civilian governance.

Analysts argue that the military’s role in ousting Mugabe has entrenched its influence in Zimbabwean politics, making it a key player in decision-making processes.

Divisions within Zanu PF have persisted in the years since the coup, and tensions between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga—who played a central role in the military intervention—have periodically surfaced.

The question of succession and internal power struggles continue to loom large over the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the economic woes that plagued the Mugabe era—hyperinflation, unemployment, and widespread poverty—persist.

For ordinary Zimbabweans, the promises of the coup remain a distant dream.

As Zimbabwe reflects on the events of November 2017, the legacy of the coup remains contentious.

For some, it represents the moment when Zimbabwe finally broke free from Mugabe’s authoritarian grip.

For others, it is a stark reminder that removing one leader is not enough to dismantle deeply entrenched systems of power and corruption.

Eight years later, the question remains: Has Zimbabwe truly turned a corner, or was the coup merely a reshuffling of power within the same oppressive system? The answers, it seems, are still unfolding.

