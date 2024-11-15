TATU Boss Calls for Transformative Business Leadership in Changing Times

By A Correspondent| TATU Chairperson Nqobile Magwizi has called on businesses to be dynamic, innovative, resilient, and transformative to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

This was his core message during the celebration of TATU’s 20th anniversary in Harare yesterday, marking two decades of the company’s impact in Zimbabwe’s advertising sector.

Reflecting on the journey since TATU’s establishment in 2004, Magwizi, a business consultant with extensive experience in strategic partnerships, marketing, and public relations, attributed the agency’s success to a combination of resilience, innovation, strong relationships, and transformation.

“As we reflect on our 20-year journey, the rewards of showing up become abundantly clear. They didn’t come easily, but they came because we had faith and stayed the course,” said Magwizi.

He identified four key rewards that have characterized TATU’s legacy over the years

“Showing up meant daring to think differently. We broke new ground with projects like Zimbabwe’s first animated film, Nyami Nyami, and landmark events such as Miss Tourism World and the National Arts Merit Awards franchising model. These achievements weren’t just milestones—they redefined what was possible in our industry,” Magwizi said.

On resilience, Magwizi said: “Showing up wasn’t always glamorous. There were times when we spent more hours in bank queues than in boardrooms, times when pivoting wasn’t an option but a necessity for survival. Yet, we adapted, grew stronger, and weathered every storm,” he added, noting the economic challenges that have shaped TATU’s journey.

Magwizi emphasized the importance of building trust.

“Showing up meant building trust with clients, employees, and partners. Today, we celebrate: 200+ brands that we’ve had the privilege to work with, 500+ employees who’ve supported their families through TATU, and countless students who’ve launched their careers with us.”

In addressing the integration of emerging technologies, Magwizi underscored the importance of embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) while retaining a human touch in advertising. “As we look to the future, the advertising landscape continues to evolve. AI offers enormous potential—predicting consumer behavior, automating processes, and creating tailored experiences. At TATU, we’ve embraced this shift. However, while technology advances, the heart of advertising remains human. It’s about telling stories that resonate and creating connections that matter,” he said.

TATU Managing Director, Martin Matamisa, spoke about the company’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s economy, attributing its success to clients, staff, suppliers, and industry peers. “Today, we have many success stories to share, including this milestone. We owe it to all our clients, suppliers, staff, advisors, and competitors who have made us become a better version of ourselves. We also salute our fallen TATU heroes and those in absentia for their immense contributions to our brand story,” said Matamisa.

Founded on October 5, 2004, by Carl Joshua Ncube, Chido Madzivanyika, and Nqobile Magwizi, TATU’s name—derived from the Shona word for “three”—symbolized both its founders and the primary media channels of the time: Print, Television, and New Media.

The anniversary celebration also recognized the contributions of companies that have supported TATU’s growth, with awards presented to organizations such as Rainbow Tourism Group, Khaya Cement, Delta Beverages, Fossil Holdings, ZB Financial Holdings, NC & Banat, and Sakunda Holdings.

“Tonight, I raise a toast to everyone who has shown up for TATU over the past 20 years… To the incredible TATU team, clients, and partners, you are the reason we stand here today—not just celebrating 20 years of TATU, but 20 years of faith, perseverance, and impact,” Magwizi concluded.

