Sport
Five Spots Left for 2025 AFCON Finals
18 November 2024
Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Only five spots remain to complete the list of teams for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Cameroon next year. Zimbabwe has secured its place in the tournament, marking a return after missing the previous edition.

Other COSAFA teams to qualify include Zambia, South Africa, Angola, and Comoros. These nations will join a strong field of 19 countries already confirmed for the finals.

The remaining spots will be decided during Matchday 6, which kicked off on Sunday.

Here’s the list of 19 countries that have qualified for CAF AFCON 2025 so far:

  1. Morocco
  2. Burkina Faso
  3. Cameroon
  4. Algeria
  5. DR Congo
  6. Senegal
  7. Egypt
  8. Angola
  9. Equatorial Guinea
  10. Côte d’Ivoire
  11. Uganda
  12. South Africa
  13. Gabon
  14. Tunisia
  15. Nigeria
  16. Comoros
  17. Zambia
  18. Mali
  19. Zimbabwe