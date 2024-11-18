Five Spots Left for 2025 AFCON Finals
18 November 2024
Sports Correspondent
Only five spots remain to complete the list of teams for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Cameroon next year. Zimbabwe has secured its place in the tournament, marking a return after missing the previous edition.
Other COSAFA teams to qualify include Zambia, South Africa, Angola, and Comoros. These nations will join a strong field of 19 countries already confirmed for the finals.
The remaining spots will be decided during Matchday 6, which kicked off on Sunday.
Here’s the list of 19 countries that have qualified for CAF AFCON 2025 so far:
- Morocco
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Algeria
- DR Congo
- Senegal
- Egypt
- Angola
- Equatorial Guinea
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Uganda
- South Africa
- Gabon
- Tunisia
- Nigeria
- Comoros
- Zambia
- Mali
- Zimbabwe