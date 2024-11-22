Chamisa Under Siege As Court Persecutes His Top Aide

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | The regime has once again opened knives for the people’s President Nelson Chamisa after Friday it convicted his top aide, Jameson Timba, and the caretaker leader of the legitimate Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Timba, alongside over 40 activists, has been convicted on charges of participating in an illegal assembly.

He and other activists were arrested following an alleged unsanctioned gathering on June 16.

While authorities framed the event as a violation of public order laws, opposition voices maintain it was a peaceful demonstration advocating for civil rights.

Gift Ostallos Siziba, a CCC spokesperson, decried the verdict:

“It is sad that only 29 of the Avondale 48 have been acquitted. Hon. Timba and others have been unjustly found guilty. We reiterate that all 48 are innocent and demand their immediate release.”

Timba’s conviction, coupled with the lengthy pretrial detention of the activists, highlights the escalating pressure on Chamisa’s leadership.

With the CCC describing the convictions as politically motivated, the move is widely viewed as a strategy to weaken the opposition ahead of crucial political transitions.

The looming sentencing phase is anticipated to ignite further scrutiny, with legal experts and international observers questioning the integrity of the trial and its implications for freedoms of assembly and political dissent.

As Chamisa faces mounting challenges, including the targeting of his inner circle, his potential to rise as Zimbabwe’s next leader will hinge on his ability to navigate these turbulent waters while keeping the opposition united and focused on its democratic mission.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...