Rot At Skies

Corruption Scandal Rocks Bulawayo City Council, Shocking Revelations Surface

Bulawayo is at the center of a corruption storm, with allegations surfacing that city councillors have for years demanded bribes ranging from five to ten percent of contract values from land developers and contractors. The revelations come in the wake of a crackdown by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which recently arrested Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu and Finance Committee Chairperson Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo on charges of corruption.

The scandal has exposed a long-standing practice that contractors say has plagued the council for years. Several developers, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed they were forced to navigate a culture of bribery to secure contracts.

Bribes Demanded in Contracts and Housing Stands

One contractor described the ordeal, stating:

“It’s been a desperate situation. Many of us felt we had no choice but to pay these bribes just to keep our companies afloat. For housing contracts, they demanded payment in the form of housing stands. If I developed an area with 500 stands, I had to set aside 50 stands for these councillors. Imagine the costs I incurred, only to hand over such a large portion of the project.”

Another contractor corroborated the claims, saying councillors demanded “facilitation fees” under the guise of expediting approvals or securing future deals.

Councillors’ Influence on Service Providers and Employment

The allegations extend beyond contractors. Service providers have also come forward, claiming they faced intimidation and pressure to pay kickbacks. One service provider shared:

“They kept calling, demanding 10 percent of what I had charged the local authority, claiming they were behind the approval of my service. Fortunately, I knew the processes and ignored them, but their persistence was relentless.”

Additionally, a senior council employee revealed that councillors had infiltrated the hiring process for critical staff positions, demanding bribes from applicants in exchange for influence over appointments.

Hope for Transparency After ZACC Intervention

The arrest of two senior councillors has sparked hope among contractors and stakeholders for a cleaner, more transparent system.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said one contractor. “We’ve been calling for accountability for too long, and now it seems like the authorities are finally listening.”

Others are urging ZACC to broaden its investigation, claiming the corruption is systemic and spans multiple terms of office.

“It’s not just this current group of councillors. This has been going on for years,” said another contractor.

A Turning Point for Bulawayo?

The scandal has placed the Bulawayo City Council under intense scrutiny, with calls for an overhaul of its operations and practices. As ZACC continues its investigation, the public is watching closely, hoping this marks the beginning of the end for deeply entrenched corruption in one of Zimbabwe’s largest cities.

Stay tuned for further updates as the story develops.– State Media

