Auxillia Mnangagwa, Son Accused Of Changing Military Command Structure

Controversial Shake-Up in Zimbabwe’s Special Forces Sparks Allegations of Foul Play

Harare – April 2025

A highly contentious change in the command of Zimbabwe’s elite Special Air Services (SAS) has raised alarm across military and political circles, as allegations surface that the decision was not sanctioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself, but rather orchestrated by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son, Major Sean Mnangagwa.

The appointment, formalized through a letter dated March 28, 2025, installed Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu as the new army commander and directed the promotion of Major Edmore Madhema to the leadership of the SAS. The letter, which bore President Mnangagwa’s signature, was allegedly drafted without his knowledge, according to military insiders.

Sources claim that the letter was timed to coincide with the run-up to major anti-Mnangagwa protests planned for March 31, 2025. The controversial directive removed Lieutenant Colonel Maisiri from his command of the elite SAS unit and reassigned him to an undefined “appointment elsewhere.”

Edmore Madhema, now reportedly promoted to lieutenant colonel, previously served as the commander of the army training school in Mbalabala. His appointment is raising serious concerns, given his alleged involvement in grave human rights violations. Army sources link him to the abduction and murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter Tapfumaneyi Masaya. Masaya was reportedly seized while campaigning in Mabvuku in November 2023, ahead of a parliamentary by-election. His body was later discovered under suspicious circumstances.

The military reshuffle has raised fears of deepening factionalism within Zimbabwe’s armed forces, with concerns that powerful figures within the First Family are positioning loyalists in key military posts to consolidate political control ahead of expected turbulence. Analysts suggest the move could indicate growing distrust or disengagement between President Mnangagwa and the military establishment, as well as attempts by the First Lady to shield the presidency from internal dissent.

While no official comment has been made by State House or the Ministry of Defence, the controversy has already triggered tension within the ranks, particularly among senior officers alarmed by what they view as unlawful interference in military appointments.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was reached for comment.

As pressure mounts for transparency and constitutional order within the defence forces, observers warn that continued manipulation of military institutions for political ends could further destabilize the country, already grappling with economic hardship and civil unrest.- Bulawayo24/additional

