Onana Fires Back at Matic: “I’ve Lifted Trophies with the Greatest Club”

Sports Correspondent



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has responded to criticism from Nemanja Matic, who labeled him “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history.” Onana took to social media to defend his reputation, highlighting Matic’s own lack of success during his time at Old Trafford.

Onana’s message was clear: “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

The exchange comes ahead of Manchester United’s Europa quarter-final match against Lyon, with the first leg scheduled for Thursday. Onana’s comments suggest he’s focused on the upcoming game and proud of his achievements with the club. Matic’s criticism, meanwhile, has sparked a heated debate about Onana’s performances for Manchester United.

