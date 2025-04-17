Single Button Zim Needs To Achieve Chamisa’s Bullet Train Dream, After Changing Flag Colours

Spread the love

The first flag is that of Africa’s largest economy Nigeria, and the second is that of Africa’s economic giant in the 1970s, Rhodesia. The flag colours are 100% identical. The economic growths seem too correlated with each nation’s flag design, too much to ignore. The simpler a nation’s design, the greater the creative genius of the single GDP per capita, the individual.

Rhodesian flag





Editorial | Imagine if this was Manyame Airbase, would this dream materialise?

Look at the Japanese flag in the picture below as that country is reported to have invented an innovative fighter jet. If this was Zimbabwe, we would have spent more money painting the Zim flag’s chaotic/psychotic colours than making this 6th Gen jet, and the rest of the money given Wicknell. None of these employees is wearing a scarf.

Japan protects its citizens from anything that messes their mental health that is why they remain unbeatable in technology even after Hiroshima bombings. The fact that they remain the world’s best on manufacturing the likes of bulletin trains, suggests Zim’s only limitation to achieving Chamisa’s bullet-train dream, is a change of the national flag colours, to match China, Russia, Canada, etc. Once that is done, the mental health of the single citizen will be boosted into the creativity, which other countries with simple flag colour designs enjoy, per capita.

Those mocking Chamisa over his bullet train obsession where are you today, and can you see how simple this is?





Criticism Rutendo Matinyarare

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...