Witness Nails Fraud Accused Businessman Michael Smith

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The trial of Harare businessman, Michael Smith who is accused of defrauding MA Auto Suppliers trading as Mr Cruiser resumed at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Smith faces multiple charges including theft of trust property, fraud, and corruptly concealing transactions.

Former Stores Manager at MA Auto Suppliers, Tony Blanchard testified about Smith’s alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.

He claimed Smith would instruct him to categorise company purchases as “personal orders” and exclude them from the company system.

“I recall on 29 June 2021 the company bought 2 Cargo/Fridge Slides from Front Runner and the slides were delivered at the company. When they arrived, I was told by the accused that the slides were personal order and that I should not receive and enter them into the system,” Blanchard said.

He testified to similar incidents involving purchases from South Africa including Material Canvas Ripstop, roof rack parts, ice marker machines and a National Luna Fridge.

In each case, Smith allegedly instructed Blanchard to treat the purchases as personal orders.

Two witnesses from the Zimbabwe Republic Police CID Forensic Department, Martin Urayayi and Samukeliso Ndlovu, analysed Smith’s communication gadgets and found evidence of incriminating WhatsApp conversations and audio recordings.

“We are the ones who did forensic extraction of documents tendered before this Honourable Court. Extracted audios, WhatsApp communications between accused and people he was conniving with revealed that he committed the offence,” they testified.

The court has been presented with laboratory reports and flash discs containing evidence of Smith’s alleged wrongdoing.

The defense raised no objections to the evidence.

The trial has been postponed to April 22, 2025, for continuation with four more witnesses expected to testify.

Smith’s alleged fraudulent activities resulted in a significant loss for MA Auto Suppliers with estimates suggesting at least $38,000 and R124,000 was involved.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...