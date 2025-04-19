Mnangagwa Says He Is Rehabilitating Roads Despite Failing To Do So Over The Past 45 Years

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Speaking during Independence Day celebrations in Nembudziya, Gokwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced plans to rehabilitate Zimbabwe’s road network — a task that has remained largely unfulfilled over the past 45 years.

Mnangagwa, who has been a central figure in Zimbabwean politics since 1980 as part of former President Robert Mugabe’s government, took over leadership in 2017 following a military-assisted power transition.

In his remarks, Mnangagwa expressed optimism about recent developments and reiterated his government’s commitment to infrastructure improvements.

“It is encouraging to note that since 2024, several high-impact projects have been successfully completed across vital sectors such as energy, e-Government, e-learning, agriculture, and infrastructure development,” he said.

He added that similar attention would now be directed toward the country’s deteriorating road system: “The same focus and order will be applied to our road network, which has long been a source of concern and disruption. Improving working conditions for employees remains a top priority of the Second Republic.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...