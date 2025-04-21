Pope Francis’ Legacy And What Happens Next

Vatican City — The death of Pope Francis marks not just the end of a papacy, but also the closing chapter of one of the most transformative eras in the modern Catholic Church.

Revered as “the People’s Pope,” Francis, who passed this morning, will be remembered for reshaping the Church’s tone and posture in ways both subtle and profound.

But as the world mourns this towering spiritual figure, a centuries-old process quietly moves into motion — the sacred, symbolic and highly ceremonial rites that follow the death of a pope.

A Papacy That Redefined the Role

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was the first Jesuit pope, the first from the Americas, and the first non-European in more than 1,200 years. Throughout his 12-year papacy, he steered the Church toward humility, social justice, and environmental stewardship, often drawing both admiration and criticism for his candid remarks and reformist zeal.

He emphasized compassion over condemnation and inclusivity over rigidity — a style rooted in the simplicity of his Jesuit background.

In November 2024, just months before his death, the Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis had revised the rites for papal funerals.

His wish was clear: strip away excessive pomp to emphasize the pastoral nature of his mission — “the funeral of a shepherd and disciple of Christ, not of a powerful man of this world,” said Monsignor Diego Ravelli, the Vatican’s master of liturgical ceremonies.

The Rituals of a Pope’s Passing

So, what happens when a pope dies?

The first step is certification of death, a solemn task carried out by the Camerlengo, the cardinal who temporarily oversees Church affairs between pontificates.

In this case, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo, pronounced the papal name “Franciscus” three times.

When no response followed, the death was declared official. Farrell then notified Cardinal Vicar Baldassare Reina of the Roman Diocese and issued a death certificate.

One of the most symbolic acts comes next: the destruction of the papal ring.

Known as the Ring of the Fisherman, it represents the pope’s authority and is ceremonially crushed with special shears to prevent forgery and mark the end of his reign.

Following tradition, the papal apartments are sealed, a practice that dates back centuries to prevent looting and interference with personal effects and private correspondence.

Novemdiales: Nine Days of Mourning

Pope Francis’ body, dressed in simple papal garments, will lie in state at St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing.

This begins the Novemdiales, a nine-day mourning period rooted in ancient Roman traditions.

During this time, daily Masses and prayers are held, culminating in the funeral and burial.

While most popes in recent history have opted for elaborate arrangements, Francis’ own instructions insisted on a modest funeral. Instead of being encased in the traditional triple coffin — cypress, lead, and oak — Francis will be laid to rest in a single, zinc-lined wooden casket, according to Reuters.

He also reportedly declined embalming, favoring a more natural return to the earth, in contrast to many predecessors.

Notably, Pope John Paul II made a similar choice, while Pope John XXIII, embalmed and entombed in an airtight coffin, was famously found to be “incorrupt” when exhumed in 2001.

The Interregnum: Who Leads the Church Now?

Until a new pope is elected, the Church enters a period known as sede vacante — the Seat is Vacant.

During this time, the camerlengo and a small group of senior cardinals manage the daily affairs of the Church but cannot introduce new policy or doctrine.

Within 15 to 20 days, the College of Cardinals — all under age 80 — will convene in conclave to elect the next pope.

The process is steeped in secrecy, with ballots burned after each vote. Black smoke signals an inconclusive vote; white smoke tells the world habemus papam — we have a pope.

A Legacy That Lives On

Francis’ papacy may be over, but his imprint on the Catholic Church and the world will not fade. He was a pontiff who urged the Church to “smell like the sheep,” to walk with the poor, and to serve as a field hospital in a wounded world.

Even in death, his choices — from funeral rites to burial style — reinforce his commitment to simplicity, service, and faith.

As millions of faithful gather, mourn, and reflect, the Church prepares not just to bury a pope, but to carry forward a legacy of mercy, justice, and humility that defined one of its most beloved modern leaders.

