Mnangagwa Spooks Hack Nyokayemabhunu WhatsApp Channel

By A Correspondent

Suspected state security agents have reportedly breached a popular WhatsApp channel run by vocal government critic Jeremiah Masawi, alias Nyokayemabhunu.

The hack occurred on Monday, sending shockwaves among activists and opposition supporters.

Masawi claimed the attack was orchestrated by government operatives trying to silence dissent.

“This was an act of cowardice,” he said. “They fear the truth and the power of the people’s voice, so they resort to underhanded tactics.”

The WhatsApp channel, known for its political commentary and mobilization efforts, went offline briefly before users received suspicious messages aimed at discrediting Masawi and disrupting organizing efforts.

Masawi is collaborating with war veteran and activist Blessed Geza to push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s removal from office. Their campaign has gained momentum amid growing frustrations over economic hardships, corruption, and political repression.

Geza has called for a nationwide shutdown starting April 22, demanding Mnangagwa’s resignation. “This shutdown is the voice of the people,” Geza said. “We are saying enough is enough. Mnangagwa has failed, and he must go.”

The government hasn’t officially responded to the hacking allegations or the planned shutdown. However, security forces have historically cracked down on public protests and online dissent.

Despite the breach, Masawi remains undeterred. “They can hack a channel, but they can’t hack a movement. We will continue to fight for justice, freedom, and a better Zimbabwe.”

As the anxiety rises date approaches, attention focuses on how authorities will respond and public frustration will translate into mass action.

