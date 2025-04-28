Mnangagwa Presided Over Fraudulently Acquired Land Handover

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently officiated at a title deed handover ceremony involving contested land at Arlington Estate in Harare—a transaction facilitated by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, ZimEye has established.

The scandal surfaced in court papers filed by Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative, which is seeking legal action to reclaim land it alleges was fraudulently acquired through forged documents.

In the summons filed at the High Court on April 15, 2025, Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative, represented by Nyamupfukudza and Partners, demands the nullification of a February 9, 2024 offer letter awarded to Secureit (Pvt) Ltd, a company linked to cement giant PPC Zimbabwe Limited.

The cooperative is also seeking the cancellation of Deed of Transfer No. 6168/2024 issued in Secureit’s favour.

Nyikavanhu argues that it was legally allocated Subdivision E of Arlington Estate, measuring 530.25 hectares, by the Ministry of Local Government in January 2006, and that its rights to the land remain valid.

However, court documents accuse Ministry officials, allegedly acting under the direct influence of Minister Garwe, of orchestrating the illegal reallocation of the same land to Secureit without revoking Nyikavanhu’s original offer letter.

Investigations into the court filings suggest that Minister Garwe used his position to facilitate the creation of fraudulent documents favouring PPC Zimbabwe and its associates.

This was despite an existing paper trail—including a valid offer letter, confirmation letters from Harare Metropolitan Province and the Civil Aviation Authority, a Government Gazette notice from July 2010, and previous High Court judgments—that affirmed Nyikavanhu’s ownership.

Critics argue that the Ministry’s actions, which defied court orders barring Nyikavanhu’s eviction, call into serious question Minister Garwe’s competence and the integrity of his office.

Legal experts say issuing a second offer letter for already allocated land could amount to gross incompetence, corruption, or outright abuse of office.

Adding to the controversy, Minister Garwe invited President Mnangagwa to preside over the handover of the contested “title deeds” to PPC Zimbabwe.

The event, reported by The Herald on April 11, 2025, has sparked public outrage, with analysts questioning whether the President was misled into endorsing a transaction clouded by fraud.

“Why would the President be invited to legitimize a contested deed of transfer?” one legal analyst asked. “Was this a deliberate attempt to tarnish the President’s image?”

Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative further alleges that Secureit, with the backing of Ministry officials, installed billboards in 2017 claiming ownership of the land, leading to years of legal battles.

It was during these proceedings that Secureit produced the disputed offer letter and deed of transfer now central to the scandal.

Nyikavanhu is now seeking an immediate court order to interdict Secureit from occupying the land and, if necessary, for the Sheriff of the High Court to enforce eviction.

The cooperative also demands that the Ministry be permanently barred from reallocating any part of the disputed land and seeks costs on a higher scale against both Secureit and the Ministry.

Efforts to reach Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative, PPC Zimbabwe, and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works were unsuccessful, as calls to their offices went unanswered.

The High Court matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...