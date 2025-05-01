Barcelona, Inter In Explosive Draw

Sports Correspondent

Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc on Wednesday, with both sides exchanging blows in a high-octane encounter.

Inter stunned the hosts early, taking the lead inside the first minute through a clever back-heel finish by Marcus Thuram. The Italian side doubled their advantage in the 21st minute when Denzel Dumfries executed a spectacular volley from a corner to silence the Barcelona crowd.

But Barcelona quickly responded through teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who cut in from the right and fired a precise strike into the net just three minutes later. The momentum shifted further when Ferran Torres equalized in the 38th minute, converting a one-touch finish after Yamal struck the post moments earlier.

Inter regained the upper hand midway through the second half, with Dumfries heading home his second of the night from yet another corner in the 64th minute. However, Barcelona answered back almost immediately when Raphinha’s powerful shot from distance ricocheted off the post, struck goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s back, and rolled in for the hosts’ third goal.

With the tie finely poised, all eyes now turn to the return leg at the San Siro next Tuesday, where the winner will earn a coveted spot in the Champions League final in Munich against either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain.

