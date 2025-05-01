Mnangagwa Praises Suffering Workers, Offers Nothing To Resolve Challenges

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Workers’ Day message has been widely criticized as hollow and lacking substance, with observers accusing him of offering platitudes instead of concrete action to address the worsening conditions faced by Zimbabwean workers.

As inflation continues to erode salaries and the cost of living soars, many had expected the president to outline clear policy steps to tackle issues such as low wages, job insecurity, and deteriorating working conditions in both the public and private sectors. Instead, his brief statement made no mention of any tangible plans or interventions by his administration.

Below is the full text of Mnangagwa’s statement, posted on social media:

**”As we commemorate Workers’ Day, let us remain inspired by our national development philosophy #NyikaInovakwaNeveneVayo. Zimbabwe reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the welfare, rights, and dignity of workers. With these remarks, it is my pleasure and honour to wish you all — Zimbabweans at home and abroad — a happy Workers’ Day.”

The message, which emphasized patriotism over policy, was met with swift backlash from labour unions and civil society groups. Critics argue it reflects a continued detachment from the daily struggles of workers who face stagnant wages, high unemployment, and a weakened social safety net.

“No mention of salary reviews, pension reforms, or workplace protections — just empty slogans,” said one union leader.

Mnangagwa’s administration has come under increasing pressure to respond to widespread discontent within the workforce, particularly in the health, education, and civil service sectors, where strikes and protests have become common in recent years.

Yet, on a day meant to honour workers, the president’s silence on key labour concerns has only deepened frustration.

