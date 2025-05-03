ZimEye
Suspected Zimbabwean Thief Bashed In SA A Zimbabwean national suspected of multiple bag and cellphone thefts in Vuwani, near Thohoyandou in Limpopo, was apprehended by community members. The suspect, accused of terrorizing residents, was briefly "questioned" by locals before… pic.twitter.com/WmsJ5i6rGu— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 3, 2025
