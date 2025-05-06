Two Dragged to Court for Gang Raping Harare Socialite

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Two Harare men Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie were on Monday arraigned before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa accused of gang raping a socialite Ashley Masendeke better known as Mai Jeremaya in entertainment circles.

Dube 27 from Chitungwiza and Charlie from Manresa were sent to Remand Prison awaiting their bail ruling on Tuesday.

According to the State, April 9 2025, Dube contacted Masendeke inviting her for a business meeting but they failed to meet on the day in question.

On April 30 2025 Masendeke allegedly received a WhatsApp message from Charlie and they met at Megawatt along Samora Machel and he drove to number 11 Frank Johnson Eastlea for a business.

“The second accused (Charlie) went into the building pretending to go and see his boss and he came back in a few minutes. The first accused (Dube) came with a certain lady called Sbahle and they entered the car.

“The second accused drove to town where Sbahle dropped off and then drove to Eastlea where he parked at number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue Eastlea, Harare.

“The first accused went into the building and the second accused told the complainant to go inside the room where the meeting was supposed to be held.

“The complainant was shocked to see a bed and when she turned back she saw the second accused locking the door and the first accused entered the room using the other door, locked it and started to laugh.

“The complainant cried for help but was silenced by the first accused who told her not to anger the second accused and ordered her to remove her clothes,” reads court papers.

The court heard that Charlie pushed her onto the bed and undressed her and Dube forced her to suck his manhood.

The two allegedly took turns to rape her whilst forcing themselves on her mouth.

“After the act the complainant went to the bathroom where the second accused was and he again had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent.

“The first accused also had sexual intercourse with her for the second time without her consent,” the State alleges further.

The court heard that the accused persons booked an in-drive for the complainant and she went home that is when she filed a police report.

Rufaro Chonzi is prosecuting.

