More Chivayo Lobola Money Robbers in Court

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Two more men suspected to be part of the group that robbed controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s inlaws of lobola money, a few days after the ceremony were on Wednesday dragged to court charged with armed robbery.

The two are are Taurai Mushawemhuka and Felix Karimba.

They will be jointly charged with their 17 accomplices already on remand.

One of the suspects Bigboy Nampungo was jailed 30 years recently after he pleaded guilty to the allegations.

Mushawemhuka and Karimba are expected back on May 20 for their routine remand.

According to court papers money stolen and valuables amounts to US$74 000.

It is alleged that on March 18 2025 at around 0100 hours, the accused persons and their accomplices planned to rob the complainants.

They proceeded to Alpha and Omega Farm in Marondera armed with three rifles, two pistols, two bolt cutters, machetes and iron bars.

Upon their arrival, they confronted Petros Mabunhu, a security guard, grabbed him and assaulted him with iron bars and booted feet all over the body demanding to know the whereabouts of the other guards on duty.

They allegedly tied his hands from behind and legs with cable tiers.

“They marched him into the yard where they confronted Zex Mutasa Rusike, who is employed at the farm as the internal security guard and they disarmed him of his CBC shotgun, frog-marched him to the front guardroom.

“They also confronted Medic Zhakata who is a security guard, they struck him several times on the head with iron bars before they tied both his hands and legs with cable tiers,” the State alleges.

The court heard that two of the security guards were left under the guard of two of the accused persons armed with a pistol and an iron bar as the rest force-marched the other security guard to the main house.

On approaching the main entry, the accused allegedly cut the key on the burglar screen with a bolt cutter, forced open the main door and entered the house.

They allegedly went on to force open the kitchen door and force-marched the guard to Gerald Muteke’s bedroom where they met him in the passage and demanded cash.

“Fearing for his life, he surrendered cash, US$18 000, a Sarsilmaz pistol loaded with eight rounds and two phones.

“The accused persons then demanded to be shown the safe and on their way, they passed through Vimbai Muteke’s bedroom where they demanded cash and safe keys and she surrendered cash, US$1 100, a Chubb safe key and a Samsung Galaxy A35 without a sim card.

“They took her to the main bedroom where she opened the safe and surrendered cash US$55 000.

“Whilst the accused persons were still in the bedroom, Elphas Maruta, who was armed with a rifle loaded with four rounds, got information of the robbery and advanced towards the house and fired two shots towards the accused persons who also fired back three shots before they fled from the scene with the stolen property,” the court heard.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...