Tshabangu MP Matewu Paints His Own Portrait Onto A Cheap Borehole, ED Style

A Tshabangu MP Caston Matewu has printed his own portrait on a borehole. Mawere is still to account for the total cost of the expenditure.



Matewu became a CCC MP shortly after his father, Jaison, had redirected Nelson Chamisa’s party funds to his personal bank accounts as it was discovered later in 2020.

Did you remind them about the Chamisa money your father Jaison Matewu has looted in UK since 2020 to prepare you for your Tshabangu-Parly post (from the day he tried to get ZimEye to help him redirect the funds to his personal bank accounts away from the official… — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 18, 2024

Picture

