Malema Slams UK Over Visa Denial, Calls It a “Political Move to Silence Dissent”

By A Correspondent

Johannesburg – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lashed out at British authorities, accusing them of deliberately denying him a visa to attend a major event in the United Kingdom, just hours before his scheduled departure.

Malema was due to speak at the Cambridge Africa Together Conference on 10 May 2025, but his travel plans were abruptly derailed when the British High Commission in South Africa failed to issue his visa on time—a move he described as politically motivated.

“The British authorities have denied me a visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend, providing no substantial justification,” Malema said in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday. “It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective.”

Visibly frustrated, Malema revealed that he had been waiting at OR Tambo International Airport, expecting resolution by mid-afternoon.

“We are currently at the OR airport, as we were promised that everything would be sorted by 15:30. Instead, we received a regret letter just four hours before our departure. This is unacceptable and spineless,” he added.

The British High Commission has since issued an apology, acknowledging its failure to process the visa in time. However, the apology has done little to ease tensions, with the EFF calling it “a transparent attempt to avoid accountability.”

The visa denial has also sparked political reactions back home. While Malema’s supporters have rallied behind him, AfriForum—a civil rights group that has long clashed with the EFF leader—welcomed the outcome, claiming it validates their international lobbying against Malema.

Political analysts say the incident could strain diplomatic relations and fuel ongoing debates around freedom of speech, international gatekeeping, and the political treatment of African leaders on the global stage.

