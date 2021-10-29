Chinhoyi Woman Nabbed Over Mbanje Stashed In Wardrobe

By A Correspondent- A Chinhoyi woman has been jailed 18 months for unlawful possession of mbanje.

Pamela Chiwara, 32, of Cold Stream appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Tamari Chibindi charged with one count of unlawful possession of mbanje.

Six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour for five years.

Prosecuting, Review Nikisi told the court that on October 23, 2021, detectives were on patrol deployment in Cold Stream area when they received information to the effect that Chiwara was in possession of the dangerous drugs.

Acting upon the information, detectives went to her house, where they found Chiwara.

She was searched and 3,9kg of dagga were recovered in her bedroom stashed in a pillow case in the lower cabin of her wardrobe.

Chiwara was requested to produce a licence or permit and she failed, leading to her arrest.

She was subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Chinhoyi.

The recovered dagga was weighed at ZIMPOST Chinhoyi and weighed 3,9kg.

The mbanje was forfeited to the state for destruction.