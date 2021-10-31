Warriors Legend Willard Katsande Ventures Into Business

Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande has started preparing for life after professional football by starting a new business that offers home renovation services, which include bathroom and kitchen fittings as well as ceilings.

In the past few years, the veteran Sekhukhune United midfield hardman has been hinting at a possible career path he hopes to pursue after hanging up his boots.

Initially, he expressed his desire to venture into music while he has also revealed his dream to become a coach at his former club Kaizer Chiefs.

Katsande was also making waves on social media using his platforms to showcase his abilities as a model.

But his latest business is nothing like he has hinted before.

“I can say it is a new business now, but I registered the company in 2017. But I was still learning, now I am busy working. It is operating full-time now. We are doing a lot of work from home renovations, interiors and exteriors, handyman services such as bathroom fittings, kitchen fittings and ceilings,” Katsande revealed in an interview with the South African newspaper Daily Sun.

The company is operating under the name Katsande Partner.Now 35, Katsande is enjoying a new lease of life at South African Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United after leaving giants Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.And only last week he scored his first goal for the club in the 2 – 0 victory over AmaZulu at Ellis Park Stadium before proclaiming himself as a businessman.

A couple of days after the midweek game he posted his picture on his social media platform while working with a hand drill at a house in Boksburg in South Africa.

“Boksburg was good yesterday, when you need us, we are there for you, Katsande Partner,” he captioned.Katsande revealed that they are working on many other different projects which will be revealed in due course including an online fashion shop.

“I am a busy man but a lot will be revealed early next year. We are cooking a lot of things.“I have been business-minded since I was young. Growing up in my rural area I was selling sugar. I would go to town and buy 50kg of sugar and come back and sell it in cups at an affordable price for people in the village to make money,”

“I am doing this for a better future for my family and kids.

“My football career will end, and I still need to provide for them. Also, I am doing this to inspire people,” Katsande said.

Katsande Partner currently employs eight people and is looking to increase its manpower.

-The Standard