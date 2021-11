Another Chitungwiza Man Murdered

By A Correspondent- Another Chitungwiza man was murdered last night after a misunderstanding during a beer drinking binge.

This was revealed by one Chihera who said:

“RIP Shingirai Romeo TamaiCondolences to the Nekati familyUnit C tarasikirwa, tadzimbirwa, we r in shockViolence does not solve problems folks, lets maintain peace when drinking. Charle waiteyi “

