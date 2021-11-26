Tanga WekwaSando Bounces Back With A Bang

By A Correspondent- Township jazz musician Tanga WekwaSando has bounced back.

The music legend, real name, Ernest Tanga Kambadzo Sando, is set to launch his new twelve-track album titled ZAGGA at the Theatre in the Park tonight.

The “Nyenyedzi YeMugovera” hitmaker who had taken a back seat from mainstream music in recent years to concentrate on production, promoting young talent and other spectra of the entertainment industry, says he is back with a bang!

“For those who have been waiting for music to roll back the years and reminisce about the good old days, this is your day.

“It will be an evening of Zaggamusik, Jiti with hints of Afro-Township jazz,” he said.

Tanga WekwaSando gained popularity with Mahobho in 1995 and released his debut album ‘WAKE’ in 2000.

Born on the 1st of August in 1954, Tanga grew up in Highfield suburb in Harare.

His musical journey started way before Zimbabwe gained its independence around the 1970s where he played the tambourine and the saxophone for the Salvation Army youth band.

His latest offering ZAGGA, a contemporary afro-beat is derived from traditional & cultural MHANDE and JITI dance music.