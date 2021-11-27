Silent Killer Arrested For Assaulting DJ Fantan’s Brother

Popular Zimdancehall music producer DJ Fantan, born Arnold Kamudyariwa, has shed more light on the brutal attack on his younger brother Tinashe, by Zimdancehall chanter, Jimmy Mudereri and his colleagues.

Tinashe was brutally assaulted by Mudereri, better known as Silent Killer, and his colleagues Ella B, Donny, and a fake police officer on Thursday in Mbare, Harare over an undisclosed issue.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said Silent Killer was arrested on Thursday together with two other alleged accomplices while the other accomplice is still at large. He said:

One of the accomplices is still at large and police are making efforts to arrest him. Investigations are underway to establish what actually transpired. Jimu Mudereri is detained at ZRP Stoddart.

We condemn violence and people should never use violence as a tool to settle misunderstandings. Those who engage in violence will be arrested.

In a video uploaded on social media site Instagram, Dj Fantan revealed that they were informed by someone that Tinashe had been murdered by Silent Killer, prompting a frantic search for his brother. He said:

I received a call from my mother yesterday morning. She was crying saying that my young brother had been brutally murdered by Silent Killer and his 3 friends of which one of them was a police officer.

We ran to Mbare Police Station and the police informed us that there was no report of such a crime. We then drove to Matapi police station and there was no such case.

We then took the police to where Silent Killer stays and we found my young brother lying down, with blood all over his clothes, bed and on the floor.

Silent Killer had blood on his clothes. My young brother was not dead by critical condition and was unable to speak.

When he eventually managed to utter some words, Tinashe said that Silent Killer and his accomplices handcuffed him before pummelling him with bricks and rocks until he fell unconscious.

He was ferried to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, formerly Harare Central Hospital, where he was admitted.- iHarare