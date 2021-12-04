SB Moyo Memorial To Be Held In Mberengwa Today

By A Correspondent| The late foreign affairs minister and November 2017 coup announcer Sibusiso Moyo commonly referred to as SB Moyo’s Memorial service will be held in Mberengwa today and President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be in attendance, according to information secretary Nick Mangwana.

SB Moyo succumbed to COVID-19 early this year and was buried at the heroes acre.

“When our National Hero passed on, circumstances were that his body could not be taken to Mberengwa where he hailed from. The people he represented in the Senate never got a chance to say, good bye. Today his Memorial Service is at Maravuka Village. H.E. is attending,” said Mangwana.

Meanwhile with Mnangagwa attending SB Moyo Memorial in Mberengwa it means he won’t be in attendance at the Memorial service of the late ZIDA Chief Executive Officer Douglas Munatsi who died in an inferno on Monday.

Munetsi’s memorial will be held in Harare at the Celebration Church before his burial tomorrow, Sunday.