Quit Politics, Charms Will Not Make People Vote For You- Madzibaba Tells Mwonzora

Own Correspondent

Madzibaba Bynage of the Johane Masowe Chishanu says he has written a letter to beleaguered MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora telling him to quit politics.

According to Madzibaba Bynage, Isaac Makomichi’s charms will not save Mwonzora’s dwindling political career.

“I wrote a letter to him( Mwonzora) and I’m sure he will get the massage.

He must quit politics because the charms from Makomichi will not make people vote for him.

That guy might end up in hot soup if he continues to challenge Advocate Nelson Chamisa because he is the one chosen by God.

Mwonzora must quit politics before it’s too late.

We have heard a lot about him visiting sangomas and prophets to seek charms to win the people hearts, it will not work,” said Madzibaba Bynage.

Some sources claim Mwonzora has promised to reward Makomichi if he becomes Prime Minister

Both Mwonzora and Makomichi were not immediately available to give their responses.

