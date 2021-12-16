Bindura Man Invades Football Pitch, Plants Maize

Share

A Bindura man has sparked controversy after he ploughed a football pitch saying it was his land passed to him by his father.

The development attracted the community’s wrath, which views the move as jealousy as the pitch has been in use for about 21 years.

Some are questioning the timing which is shortly before some major tournaments.

The man was not available at a community meeting, but his mother defended him saying they were given the land by their father who said it was their ancestral land.

The case has since been escalated to Chief Musana for arbitration.

More: ZBC News