Mnangagwa Hires Mugabe Bishop To Lure Diasporans

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hired Bishop Trevor Manhanga and wants him to lure Zimbabweans in the diaspora to come back home and vote for Zanu PF.

Manhanga made a median appearance Sunday at Mnangagwa’s Thanksgiving event, where he said the Mnangagwa wanted the diasporans to come back home.

He also said Mnangagwa was not going to persecute even exiled politicians if they returned.

Manhanga said they should not fear that president Emmerson Mnangagwa would be vengeful for whatever they did in the past, adding that “our president is as soft as wool,” a statement Mnangagwa made during his early days in office.