I Have Respect For Kasukuwere He’s Remained Loyal To ZANU PF – Lynne | FULL THREAD

Sociallite Lynne Mudonhi writes in her great respect for former Local Govt Minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s life outside government having been removed in a violent military coup on 2017. She says he has demonstrated great maturity by remaining composed and loyal to his party despite being humiliated by the coupist Emmerson Mnangagwa. FULL THREAD

I have respect for @Hon_Kasukuwere ever since the coup d’etat he remained true to who he is & was, he is – ZANUPF,he was REMOVED From ZANUPF by AK47,but remains 100% ZANUPF.

He is political mature and knows how to deal with emotions… the running around since 2017 says a lot about our state of mind.

This is the second time em tweeting about how he handled the aftermath of the coup d’etat and he still standing.