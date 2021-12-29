BREAKING: ‘President Of Northern Zimbabwe’ Announces Free Education With Immediate Effect.

The new President Of Northern Zimbabwe, ooops Northern Rhodesia, but now called Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has lived up to his promise to create free education for all young citizens.

Hichilema was elected president in the August election ousting the Emmerson Mnangagwa backed Edgar Lungu who during the polls tried to play a 1 August 2018 crackdown operation against Hichilema. The sinister plot would have seen Mnangagwa and Lungu continuing their oppression of the two sister countries, according to the late Human Rights Director, Dewa Mavhinga.

It is usually the trend that politicians make promises which a week after elections, they negate, but announcing the development today, Hichilema said school kids are coming to school for free as soon the new year opens. He said-