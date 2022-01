Butau Voted Oustanding Man Of The Year

By -A truck driver Mr Sirizani Butau was hailed by President Mnangagwa for heroically saving lives at an accident scene in Mutare.

Mr Butau was not involved in the accident, but hastily rushed to assist more than half a dozen people out of the bus that caught fire after colliding with a fuel tanker.

He even had tried to rescue his colleague, the tanker driver. He survived the inferno that pursued with serious burns.

-State media