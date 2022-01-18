Mwonzora loudly says the Supreme Court has abolished Nelson Chamisa's political career. Any new party Chamisa creates belongs to Mwonzora, and @ZECzim will allocate all Chamisa's voters to him. Chanosa doesn't exist anymore in politics, says Mwonzora. HOW FAR WILL MWONZORA GO? pic.twitter.com/YJqFNGK1md