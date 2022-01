MDC Alliance Stalwart Confirms Party Name Change?

The top MDC Alliance official Gift Ostallos Siziba threw the public into wild guess on Monday when he spoke of divorce and while flighting the MDC Logo on Twitter.

Without elaborating, Siziba said

Divorce is a difficult process they say but we find comfort in that at a certain historic juncture we have to bury the past. If we don’t the past wil bury us. Bhekela okutsha!

