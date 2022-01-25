Government Dismisses Collapsing Mnangagwa Karanda Bridge Reports

By-The District Development Fund (DDF) in Mashonaland Central has said that Karanda Bridge was not collapsing.

DDF provincial coordinator Ms Molly Shonhiwa said the bridge was intact, adding that people were passing to access Karanda Hospital as usual.

The Bridge, which is on Ruya River provides a shorter route to the hospital by 44 kilometres compared to the other two routes of Mt-Darwin-Mudzengerere-Karanda which is 60 kilometres and Mt Darwin-Nhoro-Karanda which is 62 kilometres.

On Tuesday, social media was awash with pictures of a similar bridge collapsing, but DDF said the images could have been taken in Matabeleland South.