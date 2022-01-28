ZEC Re-Opens Nomination Court For Biti’s Parly Seat

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has re-opened the Nomination Court to accept nomination forms for Harare East and Kambuzuma seats which had earlier been declared not vacant by the High Court.

In a notice, ZEC said the nomination court will seat today, 28 January to accept papers for candidates who intend to contest in the seats previously occupied by PDP members as part of the MDC Alliance agreement.

Below is the ZEC notice;

Good morning Colleagues.

ZEC Nomination Court for Harare East and Kambuzuma Constituencies, today.

Time: 1000hrs-1600hrs

Venue: Harare Magistrates Court 8

Kindly cover.