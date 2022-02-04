ZRP Cop Rapes Maid – Prosecutors

Share

A police officer was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old maid at his home at Southampton building in Bulawayo.

The incident happened on 16 January in the evening whereby Detective Inspector Ernest Tirivanhu is alleged to have raped his maid.

This allegedly happened after the suspect and his two children aged four years and eight years went to bed.

The complainant slept alone in the kitchen and after switching the lights off Tirivanhu allegedly went back to the kitchen and uncovered her while she was sleeping.

He reportedly covered her mouth with one hand and undressed her.

Tirivanhu then raped her once, it is further alleged.

After raping her, he told her not to reveal anything to his wife who was in Gwanda at that time.

She was then offered money to spend but she refused.

On another day sometime last month which the complainant did not clearly remember, Tirivanhu approached her during the night when everyone had gone to sleep and by that time the lights were still on.

He is alleged to have inserted his fingers into her privates.

She then stopped him and the accused went back to his bed.

The complainant decided to inform her neighbour who advised her to tell Tirivanhu’s wife.

When his wife returned she narrated everything to her and she accompanied her to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Bulawayo Central Police Station where she filed the report.

The accused was arrested and the complainant was sent to United Bulawayo Hospitals for medical examination.- B Metro