BREAKING: Mnangagwa Family Takes Over ZEC’s Spokesmanship Ahead Of Bi Election

By Farai D Hove | Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family has taken over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ‘s spokesmanship, ahead of the upcoming bi election.

The new ZEC spokesperson is Mr Jasper Mangwana who is part of the Mnangagwa family cluster, comprising Ndabaningi Mangwana (current govt spokesperson), husband to Mnangagwa’s UK based niece, Priscilla.

Zimbabwe is holding bi elections on the 26th March for parliamentary and local government posts.

The development also comes a day after Mnangagwa’s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga threatened to ‘straighten up’ his nemesis Nelson Chamisa if he rejects the vote outcome.

Below was the full announcement by the ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba.

Handover of ZEC Spokesperson’s Duties to Commissioner Jasper Mangwana.



The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission wishes to acknowledge and recognise the years of sterling service Commissioner Joyce Laetitia Kazembe has provided to this country throughout her career. Currently, she is the most senior in terms of experience having served for a period spanning in excess of 20 years. Commissioner Kazembe joined the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in 2007 and served her terrn of office under the then Constitution of Zimbabwe. She was again appointed for a fresh term under the new Constitution following the promulgation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendrnent No. 20, which became operational after the 2013 referendum. She was reappointed for a further two terms, of which the second term under the 2013 Constitution is terrninating in July 2022.

Prior to joining the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Commissioner Kazembe had performed national service with the then Electoral Supervisory Commission which she joined in 2000. The Electoral Supervisory Commission is the predecessor to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission whose mandate was to supervise all elections in Zimbabwe which were being conducted then by the Registrar General’s Office.

Commissioner J L Kazembe possesses vast experience in the conduct and management of elections and is well known for her service both in the region and international sphere.

The Commission appreciates and wishes to thank her for the unwavering dedication and quality service she has provided to the Commission during her term of service.

She was the spokesperson of the Commission and Chairperson of the Commission’s Media Monitoring Committee. Sadly, as already stated, her term of office is temninating in July of this year. The Commission wishes to tap in from her experience in dealing with public relations and media issues prior to her departure.

Pursuant to that objective, the Commission has appointed Commission Jasper Mangwana to take over the role of the Spokesperson for the Commission with effect from Friday 18th March 2022 before Commissioner J L Kazembe’s term of office expires. This will allow a smooth handover-takeover process and enable the Commissioner inheriting this portfolio to draw good lessons on handling it while the outgoing Commissioner is still in service.

It is also our hope that ComrnissionerJ L Kazembe will do all her best in passing all the knowledge and expertise at her disposal to the next generation of Cornmissioners and staff.

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to the mandate of the Commission and the development of electoral processes in Zimbabwe, the Commission is mooting the establishment of a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Elders Panel comprising personnel who have served it before. The Panel will be responsible for providing guidance and advice to the Commission during critical electoral processes.

It is envisaged that the panel of elders will operate as a charitable trust wherein they donate their institutional memory by training, dispute resolution, recommendations on international best practices, technology and ethical practices in elections and, championing youth participation and role of women and PWDs in elections and electoral processes.

It is also proposed that Commissioner J L Kazembe be designated as the Honorary Chairperson of the panel when the panel comes to fruition. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission wishes her all the best in the remaining term and her future endeavours.

Hon. Mrs Justice P. M. Chigumba CHAIRPERSON ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION