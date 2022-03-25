Mthwakazi Scoffs At ED’s Threats

THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) Thursday hit back at Zanu-PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for making unsavoury remarks against him and his party.

Mnangagwa took issue with MRP leader, Mqondisi Moyo’s separatist thrust, in which it advocates for the Matabeleland region to secede from Zimbabwe.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at Chaminuka Primary School in St. Marys in Chitungwiza Wednesday, Mnangagwa launched a vicious tongue lashing aimed at Moyo.

“There are others like the Mthwakazi, who think Zimbabwe should be divided into two states to form the Mthwakazi Republic. Let them speak for now because I am not going to arrest them. Vachataura, vogotaura, vogochembera, vagofa but Zimbabwe will remain a unitary state. No one will divide this country into small states,” Mnangagwa told his supporters.

However, in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com, the party said its unmoved by Mnangagwa’s statement, and vowed to fight for the separation of Midlands and Matabeleland from the rest of the country.

“We do not take Mnangagwa’s words lightly as you are aware that he was one of the people directly involved in the 1983 Gukurahundi genocide. He is the same person who paid a sum of US$12 983 17 at Jameson Hotel in Harare to the North Koreans who trained 500 soldiers in Nyanga to unleash violence in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces,” Partone Xaba, MRP national organising secretary in an interview.

Xaba argued that in 1891, Sir Leander Starr Jameson and kings Lobengula agreed to establish the Jameson Line boundary between Mashonaland and the state of Mthwakazi through an act of the British government.

“If Zimbabwe is a unitary state as Mnangagwa claims why is that Gukurahundi was only unleashed in Midlands and Matabeleland regions. Zimbabwe is not a unitary state,” said the MRP organizing secretary.

He said by advocating for the separation of the country, the party only wants the mere restoration of the Mthwakazi kingdom.

“When Gukurahundi happened, most of us were still young. We know what Mnangagwa’s words means but this time around we will match him man for man. We are prepared and we are putting our heads on the block,” declared Xaba.

He also cited the United Nations Charter which he said guarantees the rights to self- determination.

Although Mnangagwa has denied his involvement in the Gukurahundi massacres, on March 5 1983 he reportedly incited violence by likening ZIPRA dissidents to cockroaches and bugs during a rally in Victoria Falls.

Activists and survivors estimate that 20 000 civilians lost their lives during the atrocities.

