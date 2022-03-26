ZEC Taken To Court Over Mbizo By-Election Ballot Papers

By A Correspondent| The United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) yesterday approached the High Court to have the ballot papers for Mbizo parliamentary by-elections reprinted.

The party says it’s candidate Gladys Mutunami’s face is blotched and difficult for her supporters to see when voting.

“United Zimbabwe Alliance has taken the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to the High Court seeking a compelling order, to have ZEC directed to reprint the Ballot Papers for Mbizo Constituency where our UZA candidate Gladys Gamuchirai Mutunami is standing for the 26 March 2022 By- Elections.

“The candidate, upon inspecting ballot papers, has raised valid objections to her photo image presentation,” the party said.

“We firmly believe that the electorate will not be able to identify our candidate and this will disadvantage our candidate in the 26 March 2022 by elections,” added UZA.

The matter has not yet been decided despite the fact that voting is starting in almost an hour’s time.

