FIFA Maintains Zim Ban From International Football

The FIFA Congress has ratified the sanctions against Zimbabwe after the government interfered in the running of the game in the country.

The ratification happened at a meeting held in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

199 out of 201 consented to the imposition of the sanctions. The ban will only be lifted once the conditions set by FIFA have been met.

The sanctions will bar the country from participating in any international events including matches. Local football clubs will also be barred from representing the country in continental competitions such as the CAF champions league and CAF confederations cup.

FIFA had initially given the SRC up to January 3, 2022 to reinstate the ZIFA board but it proceeded to takeover all AFCON preparations and appointed an acting secretary general to lead the Warriors at the finals.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

