President Chamisa Salutes Fearless Change Champion

Tinashe Sambiri|Change champion Portia Oripah Mutandiro says the 2023 Presidential Election is about voting out corruption and looting of State resources.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Nelson Chamisa described Portia Mutandiro as a great change champion.

Blessed Wednesday fellow citizens,” said President Chamisa in a statement.

“Thank you for this compelling clarity Portia…A great Change Champion indeed,” he added.

Thank you for this compelling clarity Portia…A great Change Champion indeed! https://t.co/HMXrFFAJc4 — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 5, 2022

