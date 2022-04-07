President Chamisa Salutes Fearless Change Champion
7 April 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Change champion Portia Oripah Mutandiro says the 2023 Presidential Election is about voting out corruption and looting of State resources.
In a statement on Wednesday, President Nelson Chamisa described Portia Mutandiro as a great change champion.
Blessed Wednesday fellow citizens,” said President Chamisa in a statement.
“Thank you for this compelling clarity Portia…A great Change Champion indeed,” he added.