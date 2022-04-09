Hopewell Responds To Defamation: Masarira Just Needs Water, Towel, Soap

By Farai D Hove | Controversial political leader, Linda Masarira received a digital slap from investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono yesterday when she had insulted him saying he is a mediocre.

Linda Masarira

Masarira alleged that Chin’ono has called for sanctions during his trip to Switzerland. Chin’ono has been attending the Geneva Summit at the UN Watch NGO, where he told of his life story, career, and the troubles of day to day Zimbabwean life.

A day after he had delivered two speeches, Chin’ono was met with an allegation that he has called for sanctions. Masarira said Chin’ono is a person who hates himself.

Her tweet was responded to with a slap, with the journo saying, she needs soap, a towel, and water.

Below was the tweet interaction:

Self hate created the Hopewell we have seen on these streets & in Geneva. No one other than a native Zimbabwean can fix whatever this country will be going through. Calling for further sanctions on Zimbabwe is the highest level of mediocrity considering the high levels of poverty

