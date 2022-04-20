Joana, Cecilia Case: ZRP Cop Goes Missing

The state case against the CCC activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri’s on charges of faking their abductions in 2020, was postponed at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday after the key State witness failed to attend court.

Ms Venenzia Muchenje, a police officer who was expected to testify, fell sick and could not attend the trial.

Prosecutor, Mr Michael Reza told the court Ms Muchenje was bedridden.

Mr Reza indicated that Ms Muchenje confirmed her condition, adding that a doctor gave her two weeks’ bed rest.

The case regards forced disappearance and kidnapping by State security agents who grieviously tortured the duo.

10 mins after the session had commenced, the magistrate gave a further remand of the case to 4th of May 2022. The reason for further remand is that the State witness, officer Muchenje who was supposed to appear on stand is nowhere to be found and this is the second time. A warrant of arrest was issued. – Agencies

