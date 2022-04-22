CCC Speaks On Suspended Harare Mayor

By- The Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has described as “illegal” and a” violation of the constitution”, the continued suspension of Harare Mayor.

Local Government Minister July Moyo issued a decree to the effect that local authorities’ leadership structures will remain unchanged even after the 26 March by-elections.

Suspended Harare Mayor, Advocate Jacob Mafume said the move is meant to promote corrupt activities.

Flanked by CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba at a presser this today, Mafume said the ruling Zanu PF was working in connivance with opposition MDC-T led by Senator Douglas Mwonzorar to promote corruption and fatten the pockets of some political elites.

He said CCC members were chosen to serve the people and they can do that when they are on committees, not by being “spectators.”

He said they will challenge the decree.

