Five Perish In Harare-Bindura Highway Accident
14 May 2022
Police in Mazowe said five people died  along the Harare-Bindura highway  yesterday when a Toyota Wish they were travelling in rammed into a stationery vehicle. 

The  accident  occured at 7pm at the 33 kilometre peg along the Harare-Bindura road.

“We recorded a fatal road accident  last night where five people  died on the spot after a vehicle they were travelling  in hit a stationary vehicle,” said the police

Only the driver of the vehicle survived the accident and he was ferried to a local hospital.

The police  urged motorist to avoid speeding.

-Byo24 News