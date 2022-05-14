Five Perish In Harare-Bindura Highway Accident
Police in Mazowe said five people died along the Harare-Bindura highway yesterday when a Toyota Wish they were travelling in rammed into a stationery vehicle.
The accident occured at 7pm at the 33 kilometre peg along the Harare-Bindura road.
“We recorded a fatal road accident last night where five people died on the spot after a vehicle they were travelling in hit a stationary vehicle,” said the police
Only the driver of the vehicle survived the accident and he was ferried to a local hospital.
The police urged motorist to avoid speeding.
-Byo24 News