Chamisa Ally’s Wife Defection, Zanu PF Goes To Town

By- Zanu PF has ululated the alleged defection of the wife of CCC Binga North legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda, to the ruling party.

Zanu PF claims that Memory wrote a letter to the party leadership in Matabeleland North province, saying that she Zanu PF’s progressive development policies lured her.

The state media reports that Zanu PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman, Richard Moyo, confirmed receiving a letter from Mrs Sibanda.

“Yes I received a letter from Honourable Sibanda’s wife Memory requesting to join the ruling party, Zanu PF.

“We are going to invite her to our Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting where she will renounce her CCC membership card and regalia. She is welcome to join her party of choice,” said Moyo.

